First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 717,300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 438,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

