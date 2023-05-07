FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.82 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.57.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $7.59 on Friday, hitting $231.19. 811,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

