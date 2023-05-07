Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

