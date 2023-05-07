Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after buying an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

