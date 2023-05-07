Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

