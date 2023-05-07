Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 3,853 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

BAC stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

