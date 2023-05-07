Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 4,393 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

