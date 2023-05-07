FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Lowered by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.25.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Spin Master

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$38.20 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders have sold a total of 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

