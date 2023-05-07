FY2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increased by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

Starbucks stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.