Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.