Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Shares of GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

