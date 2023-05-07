Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

