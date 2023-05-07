GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $504.61 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00018268 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $504.61 million and $682,019.37 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.61 or 1.00050626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002341 BTC.

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,440.4868557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.22318651 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $793,510.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

