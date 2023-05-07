Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $5.65

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $846.84 million and approximately $723,102.82 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

