Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Cap of $599,989.55

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $599,989.55 and approximately $381.70 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

