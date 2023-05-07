Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

