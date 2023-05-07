Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.