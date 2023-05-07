Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

