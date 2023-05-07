Gouws Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 2.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

CBOE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.58. 962,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

