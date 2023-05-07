Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises approximately 1.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. 677,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,821. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

