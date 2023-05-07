Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

GVA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GVA opened at $35.83 on Friday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 60.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

