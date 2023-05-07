Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,990 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,806,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

