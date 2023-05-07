Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Griffon Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:GFF opened at $32.10 on Friday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

