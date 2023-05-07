Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $628,243.80

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $628,243.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,836.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00291599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00544721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00405767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

