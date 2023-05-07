GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,421 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

