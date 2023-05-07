Guggenheim Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $81.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

