Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.67 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.61. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

