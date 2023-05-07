Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.10 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.