GYEN Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and $33,841.57 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

