H2O DAO Tops One Day Volume of $230,869.97 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.58 million and $230,869.97 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

