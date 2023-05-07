HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,182.42

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,182.42 ($27.27) and traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($25.61). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($26.42), with a volume of 157,878 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,062.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Private Equity

In other news, insider Anulika Ajufo acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.46 ($24,979.34). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

