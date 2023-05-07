Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.45, reports. The firm had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.82 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 14.6 %

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 209,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 208,460 shares of company stock worth $414,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.