Himalaya Shipping Ltd.’s (NYSE:HSHP) Quiet Period To End on May 10th

Himalaya Shipping’s (NYSE:HSHP – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 10th. Himalaya Shipping had issued 7,720,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $44,776,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. During Himalaya Shipping’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:HSHP opened at $5.81 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is an independent bulk carrier company. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.