HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 576.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 548.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 999.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

