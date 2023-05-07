HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.92 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

HubSpot stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.21. 737,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,343. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.