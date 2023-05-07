IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. IDACORP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. 256,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,057. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IDACORP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in IDACORP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

