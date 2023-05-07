IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

IDA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 256,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,057. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Creative Planning grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

