IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $110.97. 256,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,057. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

