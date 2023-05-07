Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,663.21

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,663.21 ($20.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,566 ($19.57). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,585 ($19.80), with a volume of 232,981 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.36) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,803.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,455.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,664.31.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
