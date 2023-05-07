InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.91. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

InnovAge Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

