InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.91. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13,975 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
InnovAge Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnovAge (INNV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.