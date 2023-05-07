Insider Buying: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Purchases £21,560 in Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson bought 22,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($26,936.53).

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. International Personal Finance plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.44 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £219.30 million, a PE ratio of 392.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.31.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About International Personal Finance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

