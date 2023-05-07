Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Insulet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.