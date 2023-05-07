Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3,493.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

