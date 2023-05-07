Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,249,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,518 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

