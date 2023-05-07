iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 665.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 138,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.239 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.