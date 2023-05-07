iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) is PPM America Inc. IL’s Largest Position

PPM America Inc. IL lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 46.5% of PPM America Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PPM America Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,310,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,086,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 315,643 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after buying an additional 295,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 114,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

