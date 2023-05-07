iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $52,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Robbins Farley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.