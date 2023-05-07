ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 427,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 818.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

