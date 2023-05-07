Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.