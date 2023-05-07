Jag Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $650.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.46. The company has a market capitalization of $256.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

